Huawei Mate20 Pro and Huawei P20 Pro now support Netflix HD & HDR content

Huawei P20 Pro now runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 skin on top

    The Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Huawei P20 Pro are the true flagship smartphones of 2018 with DSLR class camera with premium build quality. Huawei has now enabled HD and HDR streaming on Netflix on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Huawei P20 Pro.

    Huawei Mate20 Pro and Huawei P20 Pro now support Netflix HD & HDR

     

    What is HD streaming?

    As the name suggests, HD streaming is high-definition streaming (720p and 1080p). To streaming HD content on a smartphone, the device has to have Widevine L1 certification, which enables licensing key exchange (which prevents content piracy).

    Though most of the smartphones come with an HD or FHD display, the device has to have Widevine L1 certification to stream HD content.

    What is HDR streaming?

    HDR stands for high definition range, which is a special video format shot by a special camera, which captures more contrast compared to a standard cinematic camera. An HDR video can show deeper black, high contrast and vibrant colors compared to a standard video. To play HDR content on a smartphone, a device has to have an HDR enabled display, and the software should also support HDR streaming (HDR 10 and HDR Vision).

    The latest software update (EMUI 9.0 for the Huawei P20 Pro) based on Android 9 Pie OS enables HD + HDR streaming, which enables cinematic like visuals on a hand-held device. As both smartphones (P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro) has an OLED display with HDR 10 compatibility will further improve the multimedia consuming experience on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Huawei P20 Pro.

    To stream HD and HDR content on the Mate 20 Pro and the P20 Pro, the device needs high-speed Wi-Fi access. Using mobile data will limit the stream quality to 540p.

    Platforms to watch HDR content on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei P20 Pro

     
    • YouTube
    • Netflix 
    • Amazon Prime Videos
    Do you use premium streaming services like Netflix or Amazon on your smartphone? Share your views in the comment box. 

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
