Huawei mid-range Y7 Prime 2019 press renders, rumored specs leaked online

A new upcoming Huawei smartphone has been suggested by the rumor mill. The Chinese tech giant's upcoming mid-range smartphone has been leaked over the web. The upcoming Huawei mid-ranger is dubbed as Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 and the latest leak highlights the design of the device and also the camera setup which the device will offer. Apart from the design and the camera the leaked images also show the color variants of the upcoming device.

The leaked image of the Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 has been shared by mysmartprice and it shows the device sporting an almost bezel-less display panel with a teardrop notch on top. While Oppo was the first brand to introduce the waterdrop notch with the Oppo F9 Pro, the other smartphone manufacturers also jumped on the bandwagon of a teardrop notch. Besides the teardrop notch and bezel-less design, the leaked image reveals a smaller chin at the bottom.

The rear panel of the device houses the dual-lens primary camera setup which is accompanied by a dual tone LED flash. The front camera on the device is placed at the waterdrop notch up front. The leaked images of the upcoming Huawei smartphone reveals three different gradient color options including Gradient Black, Gradient Blue, and Gradient Pink color options.

Lets' have a look at the suggested specifications and features of Huawei Y7 Prime 2019:

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 (Enjoy 9) will offer a 6.26-inch LCD display panel which will have an aspect ratio of 19:9 and an HD+ screen resolution. The device will make use of an entry-segment Snapdragon 450 chipset which will be paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM which will further be clubbed with 32GB/64GB of native storage on the device. The device is said to ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

For imaging, the smartphone will utilize a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor which will capture depth sensing. To capture selfies and to make/receive video calls there will be an 8MP front camera. Backing up the device is a big 3,950mAh battery unit with Super Charge fast charging support.

As for the pricing, it is expected that the device will carry a price tag of $215 (Rs 15,227 roughly). The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 might soon be launched in the company's hometown China. Huawei has not yet released any specific timeline for the availability of the device; however, we will keep you posted on the same.

