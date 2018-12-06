ENGLISH

Huawei Nova 4 leaked hands-on images reveal triple-rear camera setup

By

    Huawei, the Chinese tech giant is working towards its new flagship the Huawei Nova 4 which the company is expected to release this month itself. The upcoming flagship offering has already been teased by the company on its Weibo account which revealed that the smartphone will sport a display similar to the Infinity-O display on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy A8s.

    Huawei Nova 4 leaked hands-on images reveal triple-rear camera setup

     

    Now, the Huawei Nova 4 leaked images have appeared over the web and the images showcase the device in its full glory. The latest leaked hands-on images of the Nova 4 were revealed by ITHome and it is touted to be the first Huawei smartphone that will come with an in-display camera.

    The leaked live image of the Huawei Nova 4 shows the device sporting a taller display with a noticeable width. The display is surrounded by minimum bezels all around with smaller chin at the bottom. As the earlier leaks had suggested, the Nova 4 will come with a display hole which will accommodate the front camera. The display hole like the upcoming Samsung smartphones will be placed at the top left corner of the display.

    The rear panel of the Huawei Nova 4 comprises of the triple-lens camera setup. The rear camera module is stacked vertically similar to that of the Huawei P20 Pro. As for the lenses, the first two camera lenses come with a bump, whereas, the third lens is said to be a depth sensor. The rear camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash.

    The Huawei Nova 4 will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and not the in-display fingerprint scanner. Though, it would have been appreciated if the company used an in-display fingerprint scanner on the device. The smartphone features an all-glass back panel which comes in gradient color pattern. As for the availability, it is expected that Huawei will launch the Nova 4 on December 17 in its hometown China.

    Image Source

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
