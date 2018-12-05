ENGLISH

Huawei forays into offline retail with Mate 20 Pro, plans to open 100 exclusive stores

Huawei has partnered with Croma across key metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad starting December 10, 2018, for sale of the newly launched Huawei Mate 20 pro.

    Chinese smartphone maker Huawei today said that it is foraying into the offline retail with its flagship device, Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

    Huawei forays into offline retail with Mate 20 Pro

     

    The company will flag-off its offline presence with popups in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru across malls and corporate offices from December 4th to December 16th, 2018.

    Wally Yang, Senior Product Marketing Director, Huawei Consumer Business group said, "As part of this strategy, we are confident that we would be able to provide firsthand experience of our premium range of products that our consumers have never seen before."

    As part of the retail expansion strategy, Huawei has partnered with Croma across key metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad starting December 10, 2018, for sale of the newly launched Huawei Mate 20 pro.

    The popup will give consumers an opportunity to experience the phone and also pre-book the device with access to many exciting offers, including a bundled offer wherein customers can pay Rs. 2000 on the day of pre-booking to get the latest Sennheiser PXC 550 along with the Mate 20 Pro for a total of Rs.71,990.

    The company also said that India R&D center is the second largest facility for Huawei in the world and is a key platform, component and solutions development and delivery center for global markets.

    Meanwhile, the company has announced that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has received an incredible response during the first round of sale on Amazon.in, selling out completely.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
