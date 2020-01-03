Huawei Might Launch Its Kirin 820 6nm SoC June 2020: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching the Kirin 810 chipset last year, Huawei is reportedly working on the Kirin 820 chipset, and it is expected to launch in the first half of this year. The 6nm chipset is likely to support its all mid-range 5G enabled smartphones, reports GizmoChina.

According to the report, the company is developing this chipset using Samsung's architecture, and the new technology can improve density up to 18 percent. The report also claims that this 6nm chipset will offer better performance than Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets.

As per reports, the upcoming chipsets are likely to feature Cortex A77 architecture. Besides, it will offer dual-mode for 5G networks. The report also states that the Nova 7 and the Honor 10x are likely to feature this 6nm chipset. The company will start producing these chipsets in the second quarter of this year (April-June), and there are chances by the end of that quarter, the company will announce the launch of this chipset.

However, there is no information from the company side on that front. On the other hand, the upcoming chipset will be the successor of the Kirin 810. The company has recently launched the Nova 6SE smartphone with the Kirin 810 Soc.

Specification And Features Of Huawei Nova 6SE

The company has launched this smartphone in China in December 2019. The smartphone is available at 2199 Yuan. The Nova 6 SE features a 6.4-inch IPS display along with a 1080 x 2310 resolution. Moreover, the smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. There's a nanoSD card slot, which will help to expand storage.

On the imaging front, the smartphone features a quad-camera set up. It includes 16MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth assist sensor. Upfront, there's a 16MP camera for selfies. The device runs Android 10. Besides, there's a fingerprint reader, 4,200 mAh battery which supports 40W fast charging.

