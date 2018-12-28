Huawei might launch P30 lineup of smartphones at MWC 2019

The Chinese tech giant Huawei has released some impressive handsets this year with the most recent being the Huawei Nova 4 that has an in-display hole for the selfie camera. As the year 2019 is approaching the company is also gearing up for its next major release. Huawei is expected to bring the successor of its quite well received P20 series of smartphones, i.e, the Huawei P30 lineup.

The Huawei P30 series which comprises of the P30 and the P30 Pro have appeared over the web in various leaks and rumors and it was tipped that the device will hit the shelves next year in 2019. While there was nothing concrete available about the device's availability, some recent findings reveal that Huawei will release these smartphones during the MWC 2019. The MWC 2019 is taking place in Barcelona next year from February 25 to February 28.

Besides, Huawei is also expected to introduce IoT solutions and 5G technology during the MWC 2018. The P30 lineup will carry forward the triple camera setup design at the rear panel. The P30 Pro might get an additional sensor at the back, whereas, the standard P30 variant will get the usual triple lens setup as the P20 lineup. The display on both the smartphones will have a teardrop notch design.

If we talk about the some other leaked specifications then the Huawei P30 series will sport a 24MP sensor up front to capture selfies and for video calling. The device might also incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner to unlock the device.

Under the hood, the Huawei P30 series will be backed by the flagship Kirin chipset which could be the Kirin 980 or Kirin 990. Though, it would be interesting to see which chipset the company uses to power its next flagship smartphone. The Huawei P30 series will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with company's own EMUI 9.0 skin on top of it.

Source