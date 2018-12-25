ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Huawei P30 Pro leaked renders reveals quad camera setup display notch and more

Huawei P30 Pro leaked renders surfaced on the web revealing the design of the smartphone. All you need to know.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Huawei is working hard in its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Huawei P30 series. The smartphone will be the successor of the current P20. The company is expected to launch three smartphones under the P series, including P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite. This line up will be separate from the 5G-enabled foldable device which the company has promised to compete against Samsung.

    Huawei P30 Pro leaked renders reveals quad camera setup on the back

     

    There are numbers of rumors about the upcoming P30 and P30 Pro have surfaced on the internet in the past few weeks. Previously a report surfaced on the web claiming that the P30 will launch with a triple camera set up on the back along with a 24-megapixel camera sensor. Huawei is said to add a quad camera set up on the back along with the support of 10x lossless zoom. In the middle of all these rumours, the final renders for the Huawei P30 Pro surfaced on web revealing the design of the smartphone.

    Huawei P30 Pro leaked renders reveals quad camera setup on the back

    However, the design didn't seem to be much different from the P20 Pro. The render was posted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo and later it was spotted on SlashLeaks. While looking at the render we can say that the smartphone comes with a vertically placed quad camera setup on the rear panel. The camera setup also includes an LED flash module and the Leica branding like the P20 Pro. At the front the smartphone house a water drop notch along with a chin on the bottom.

     

    The rear panel seems to feature the similar glass finish with a gradient. The leaked image also shows the power and volume rocker buttons on the right side of the phone. The smartphone is expected to see a launch in February next year at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue