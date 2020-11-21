Huawei Next-Gen Foldable Phone Mate X2 Spotted On TENAA News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Huawei's next-gen foldable phone Mate X2 is in pipeline. Earlier in August, the renders of the Mate X2 surfaced online, detailing the design. Now, the handset has been spotted on China's TENAA certification website which reveals some features of the phone. The handset is listed with model numbers TET-AN00 and TET-AN10. Previously, the same model numbers phone made its appearance on the 3C website.

Huawei Mate X2 Expected Specifications

According to the report, two new model numbers are said to be related to the Huawei Mate X2. In terms of features, the handset is likely to come with dual-SIM support and 5G connectivity. For charging, the phone will support 66W fast charging technology.

Furthermore, the phone will have an OLED display which is said to offer 120Hz refresh rate. The HiSilicon Kirin 9000 SoC is expected to handle the processing on the handset. On the connectivity front, the phone will include Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 support. Software-wise, the phone might run Android 10-based EMUI 11, and lastly, it is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security measure.

Going by the previous leak, the Mate X2 will feature an inward-folding design and the camera module is expected to appear at the side of the screen. Other details including the camera, battery capacity are still under wraps.

On the other hand, another Huawei phone with 5G connectivity was also spotted on TENAA with model number CDL-AN50. However, the listing has not shared the name of the phone. The mysterious phone said to come with a 6.5-inch display a 3,900 mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, it will measure 162.31 × 75.0 × 8.58mm. The same model number KDL-AN50 phone also appeared on the 3C website with 40W fast charging support.

