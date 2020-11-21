Just In
- 1 min ago Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi Plans With Other Benefits Under Rs. 500
-
- 15 min ago Oppo Smartphones That Got Price Cut In India: Everything You Need To Know
- 1 hr ago Microsoft Teams Desktop And Web Version Is Free For All Users Now; Can It Beat Zoom?
- 1 hr ago New Lenovo Smartphones Teased With ‘6 Coming’ Tagline To Compete With Redmi
Don't Miss
- News Agitating Punjab farmers agree to allow passenger train movement from Nov 23
- Sports AUS vs IND: Stoinis hopes to replicate IPL success with Australia
- Movies Tusshar Kapoor Talks About Current Bollywood Crisis, Says The Industry Has Been Through A Lot Worse
- Automobiles Ducati Panigale V4 SP Unveiled Globally: Lighter Components, Updated Electronics & More
- Travel 10 Best Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India This Winter
- Finance How To Check CIBIL Score For Free?
- Lifestyle Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Oozes Glamour And Style With Her Tassel-Perfect Attire
- Education SBI CBO Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Soon
Huawei Next-Gen Foldable Phone Mate X2 Spotted On TENAA
We already know Huawei's next-gen foldable phone Mate X2 is in pipeline. Earlier in August, the renders of the Mate X2 surfaced online, detailing the design. Now, the handset has been spotted on China's TENAA certification website which reveals some features of the phone. The handset is listed with model numbers TET-AN00 and TET-AN10. Previously, the same model numbers phone made its appearance on the 3C website.
Huawei Mate X2 Expected Specifications
According to the report, two new model numbers are said to be related to the Huawei Mate X2. In terms of features, the handset is likely to come with dual-SIM support and 5G connectivity. For charging, the phone will support 66W fast charging technology.
Furthermore, the phone will have an OLED display which is said to offer 120Hz refresh rate. The HiSilicon Kirin 9000 SoC is expected to handle the processing on the handset. On the connectivity front, the phone will include Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 support. Software-wise, the phone might run Android 10-based EMUI 11, and lastly, it is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security measure.
Going by the previous leak, the Mate X2 will feature an inward-folding design and the camera module is expected to appear at the side of the screen. Other details including the camera, battery capacity are still under wraps.
On the other hand, another Huawei phone with 5G connectivity was also spotted on TENAA with model number CDL-AN50. However, the listing has not shared the name of the phone. The mysterious phone said to come with a 6.5-inch display a 3,900 mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, it will measure 162.31 × 75.0 × 8.58mm. The same model number KDL-AN50 phone also appeared on the 3C website with 40W fast charging support.
-
23,297
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
46,299
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
27,470
-
16,999
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
6,960
-
4,330
-
21,860
-
37,200