Huawei Nova 2s leaked; full-screen design, 6GB RAM, quad cameras in tow

Huawei is a company that keeps on bringing new smartphones to the market. One such smartphone that has already appeared in a few leaks is the Huawei Nova 2s. Last week, it received the TENAA certification hinting the handset could get launched soon. Now, the Chinese publication anzhuo.cn has posted a couple of images of the alleged Nova 2s.

The first thing we noticed is that the smartphone looks quite similar to the newly launched Honor V10. It has the same full-screen design with minimal bezels around the display. While the smartphone features a physical home button, the bottom bezel is really narrow. Even the top bezel is just thick enough to hold the earpiece and the front cameras. Yes, the Huawei Nova 2s appears to have two selfie cameras.

The rear part of the smartphone shows a dual camera setup as well. The camera sensors are placed separately side by side. They are also accompanied by a flashlight. If you go a bit south, there is the Huawei branding.

Besides this, the key specifications of the Huawei Nova 2S are also revealed through one of the leaked shots. According to the listing, the smartphone will arrive with a large 6-inch display. The listing further shows that the device is equipped with last year's flagship Kirin 960 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM.

The rear dual camera system seems to be a combination of a 20MP sensor and a 16MP sensor. Both the cameras have an aperture size of f/1.8. For the front cameras, Huawei has used two 20MP sensors.

Other features on board include Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 UI, facial recognition, built-in Hi-Fi chip and NFC for contact-less payment.

Well, from the looks of it, the Huawei Nova 2 is a pretty impressive smartphone. That being said, we are not sure how authentic this leak is. So you are recommended to take the information with a grain of salt. As far as the launch timeline is concerned, we expect to see the unveiling of the smartphone some time in December.

