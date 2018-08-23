Huawei Nova 3 to go on sale in India for Amazon Prime members today at 12 pm

The smartphone maker Huawei announced that the Nova 3 will be available for an open sale on Amazon India. All the users will be able to purchase the smartphone from the e-commerce website at any point of time, from 1 pm IST onwards on August 23. But if you are an Amazon Prime member then you can get the access a little early than other buyers. You can purchase the smartphone from 12 pm IST today.

The company is not putting the phone in the flash sale segment, on the other side, the Huawei Nova 3i will still be made available for purchase via flash sales.

Huawei Nova 3 price and offers

The Nova 3 was launched in India last month, the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 34,999. Aas mentioned above the phone will be up for sale from 12 pm today. Amazon Prime members can avail an extra exchange discount of Rs 3000 above their actual exchange value.

Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI for 12 months along with the screen protection insurance. If you are an American Express cardholder then you can avail the instant cashback of Rs 3,000. The Reliance Jio customers will receive an extra cashback of Rs 1,200 along with the vouchers of Rs 3,000 and 100GB additional data.

Moreover, the e-commerce website is also conducting a lucky draw, where one lucky customer from every 50 units will get an additional cashback of Rs 10,000 on their Amazon account.

Huawei Nova 3 specifications

The Huawei Nova 3 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. It sports an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an 85 percent NTSC colour gamut. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, clubbed with Mali-G72 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with the combination of 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 24-megapixel sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, the Nova 3 houses a 24-megapixel primary sensor, with f/2.0 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3,750mAh battery and runs on EMUI 8.2 atop Android 8.1 Oreo.