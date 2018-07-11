Huawei Nova 3 goes official with quad cameras, 3D Qmoji and more

Huawei has announced the launch of its latest smartphone Nova 3. The highlighted feature of the phone is its GPU Turbo support and AI camera scene recognition. It comes with 3D Qmoji, which is similar to Apple's Animoji.

Huawei Nova 3 specifications

The Huawei Nova 3 flaunts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ 3D curved glass display with the resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with 85 percent NTSC color gamut and top notch. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, and GPU Turbo support.

The smartphone is backed by 6GB of RAM and comes with 64GB and 128GB internal storage. If that is not enough then you can also expand the memory up to 256GB via microSD card. On the software part, the smartphone runs Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2, similar to the Honor Play.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a dual camera module on the back with 16-megapixel rear camera AI scene recognition that can detect over 500 scenes, and the 24-megapixel secondary rear camera for portrait shots. On the front, the phone houses a 24-megapixel front camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It also comes with face unlocking feature that uses infrared light to gather face information even in low light conditions.

The rear panel uses a glass finish and houses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, the Nova 3 offers dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, USB Type-C.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3750mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support. The dimensions of the phone are 157.0×73.7×7.3mm and it weighs 166g.

The Huawei Nova 3 comes in purple, black, blue and gold color option. The smartphone is available for pre-order from Vmall in China. The company is yet to disclose the pricing, but it will be announced on July 18, while the device will go on sale from July 20th.

