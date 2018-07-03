Huawei Nova 3 likely to go official on July 18 with quad cameras, 6GB RAM and more

Huawei is gearing up to introduce a new addition in the Nova series later this month. The Nova 3 has already passed through the TENNA certification with model number PAR-TL00 and PAR-AL00. The listing suggests that the upcoming device will sport a larger display with a notch on the top, similar to the Honor Play. But this one will feature a dual camera setup on both the sides of the phone.



Huawei Nova 3 rumored specifications

According to rumors, the Huawei Nova 3 will sport a 6.3-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display, with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will also sport a notch with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. It is likely to run Android 8.1 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.2 out of the box.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by an Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo.

The Huawei Nova 3 is backed by 6GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optics front, the device expected to come with a dual camera setup at the back with a 16MP rear camera with an LED Flash, and a secondary 24MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone said to house a dual camera setup with 24MP + 2MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, USB Type-C. The device has a hybrid slot and accepts either two SIM cards or a SIM and a micro SD card.

The Nova 3 is fueled by a 3650mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support. The Huawei Nova 3 is expected to come in Black, Blue and more color options. It is rumored that the price of the phone will be starting at 2699 Yuan and is said to be announced officially on July 18.

