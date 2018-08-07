Huawei Nova 3i first sale today at 12 PM exclusively on Amazon India

Huawei launched its latest Nova 3 and 3i in India last month. The Nova 3i was immediately up for pre-orders after the launch and today the phone is all set to go on its first sale through Amazon India. The sale will kick start at 12:00 pm. The USP of the smartphone is its new Kirin 710 SoC and dual selfie cameras.

Huawei Nova 3i price and offer

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 20,990 in the Indian market. But Amazon India is offering a series of deals on the smartphone. Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 if they make their purchase with Axis Bank debit or a credit card. Reliance Jio customers will receive a Rs 1,200 cash back, along with an additional 100GB data.

If you have an old phone then you can also avail Rs 2,000 extra discount on exchange deal. Buyers can also purchase the smartphone on no-cost EMI options for up to nine months.

Huawei Nova 3i specs

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with the resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with a top notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core chipset, which is the first chipset from the foundry of Huawei based on 12nm process. The smartphone is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, which you can also expand via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone a 16MP + 2MP primary camera setup and a 24 MP + 2 MP front-facing selfie camera setup. Both the main camera setup and the secondary camera setup does offer features like Pro HDR and bokeh mode, which can click pictures with blurred background.

The smartphones offer a 3750 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging and both devices are running on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom EMUI skin on the top.