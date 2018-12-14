ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Huawei Nova 4 leaked press renders hint two different variants

The cheap variant of the Nova 4 will feature a 20MP primary rear sensor, whereas, the high-end variant will pack a 48MP Sony sensor at the rear.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Chinese tech giant Huawei has created a lot of hype around its upcoming flagship smartphone the Huawei Nova 4. While the smartphone has been suggested numerous times by the rumor mill, the company itself has teased its next premium smartphone on its Weibo account in China. The online leaks and rumors have confirmed the fact that this would be the first smartphone by the tech giant to offer an in-display hole which will house the front camera of the device. We already have seen the in-display punch hole that was introduced recently with the Samsung Galaxy A8s and have a fair idea about how it might look on the upcoming smartphones. Now, only a few days after the live images were shared, some new leaks surrounding the Huawei Nova 4 have been spotted online.

    Huawei Nova 4 leaked press renders hint two different variants

     

    The Huawei Nova 4 leaked press renders by Droid Shout suggests that Huawei is working towards two different variants of the Nova 4 smartphone. Both of the smartphones will pack similar hardware with the primary difference being in the camera setup. Under the hood, both the variants will be powered by a Kirin 970 chipset which will be paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will have 128GB of total storage which will be expandable via microSD card.

    Like we mentioned above both the variants of the Nova 4 will have a triple-lens setup at the rear but will have different lens configurations. The cheap variant of the Nova 4 will feature a 20MP primary rear sensor. On the other hand, the high-end variant will pack a 48MP Sony sensor at the rear. The other lenses will be a 16MP monochrome lens and a 2MP depth sensor lens. Up front, both the variants will sport a 25MP camera to click selfies and also to make video calls. The remaining features remain same on both the Nova 4 variants.

    Huawei Nova 4 leaked press renders hint two different variants

     

    The Huawei Nova 4 is slated to launch on December 17 in company's hometown China. The device will be available in three gradient color options including white-pink, blue and red. The device will also be available in a standard black color option. It is not immediately clear as to when this smartphone will make its way to the Indian market, however, we will keep you posted on the same.

    Source

    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue