Huawei Nova 4 leaked press renders hint two different variants

The Chinese tech giant Huawei has created a lot of hype around its upcoming flagship smartphone the Huawei Nova 4. While the smartphone has been suggested numerous times by the rumor mill, the company itself has teased its next premium smartphone on its Weibo account in China. The online leaks and rumors have confirmed the fact that this would be the first smartphone by the tech giant to offer an in-display hole which will house the front camera of the device. We already have seen the in-display punch hole that was introduced recently with the Samsung Galaxy A8s and have a fair idea about how it might look on the upcoming smartphones. Now, only a few days after the live images were shared, some new leaks surrounding the Huawei Nova 4 have been spotted online.

The Huawei Nova 4 leaked press renders by Droid Shout suggests that Huawei is working towards two different variants of the Nova 4 smartphone. Both of the smartphones will pack similar hardware with the primary difference being in the camera setup. Under the hood, both the variants will be powered by a Kirin 970 chipset which will be paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will have 128GB of total storage which will be expandable via microSD card.

Like we mentioned above both the variants of the Nova 4 will have a triple-lens setup at the rear but will have different lens configurations. The cheap variant of the Nova 4 will feature a 20MP primary rear sensor. On the other hand, the high-end variant will pack a 48MP Sony sensor at the rear. The other lenses will be a 16MP monochrome lens and a 2MP depth sensor lens. Up front, both the variants will sport a 25MP camera to click selfies and also to make video calls. The remaining features remain same on both the Nova 4 variants.

The Huawei Nova 4 is slated to launch on December 17 in company's hometown China. The device will be available in three gradient color options including white-pink, blue and red. The device will also be available in a standard black color option. It is not immediately clear as to when this smartphone will make its way to the Indian market, however, we will keep you posted on the same.

