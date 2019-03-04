Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms 32MP selfie camera News oi-Karan Sharma Huawei Nova 4e all set to arrive later this month. The new teaser suggests that the phone will come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Huawei is gearing up for the launch of its upcoming Nova 4e smartphone. The company has already started teasing about the smartphone which is going to be the successor of Nova 3e. In the teaser, the company has confirmed that the phone will sport a 32-megapixel front along with AI beautify features. Moreover, it will arrive with a water-drop notch design on the top of the display.

The company didn't share much about the specification of the smartphone in this teasers. Looking at the teaser we can clearly say that the Nova 4e will not sport the punch-hole camera setup like the one available on Nova 4.

Recently, Huawei smartphone with model number MAR-TL00 / MAR-AL00 was listed on the Chinese certification site TENAA. According to the listing, the smartphone will carry a 6.15-inch display along with a triple camera setup on the back. The listing also suggested that the phone will arrive with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Moreover, the phone is said to be powered by Kirin 710 SoC.

The Huawei Nova 4e is expected to be announced officially later this month. However, the company has not confirmed the exact date of launch, hope we will get to see the media invites in the upcoming days.

