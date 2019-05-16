Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5i spotted on EEC and other mobile certification platforms News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Huawei Nova 5 has cleared its EEC certification with a model number SEA-LX1.

Huawei appears to have started working on another flagship smartphone, the Nova 5. The successor to the last year popular Nova 4, the Nova 5 has been making splashes over the web via some leaks. Recently, the smartphone's leaked case renders were spotted online which suggested the device in the making. Now, some fresh leaks surrounding the Nova 5 has made its way online.

In addition to the standard Nova 5 smartphone, another variant in this series has also been spotted online. The Nova 5i is the second device in the upcoming Nova series that made it to the web. Both the Nova 5 and the Nova 5i have been listed on the mobile authentication websites EEC, 3C, and FCC. The standard Nova 5 has been spotted on the EEC' s platform, whereas, the Nova 5i has cleared its certification from 3C and FCC certification agencies.

The Huawei Nova 5 has cleared its EEC certification with a model number SEA-LX1. The EEC certification of this device does not reveal any of the primary hardware feature packed inside. It's only the model number with which the device has appeared on the mobile certification platform. Notably, the Nova 5 SEA-LX1 smartphone has cleared the EEC certification in Russia. As of now, it would be hard to say what all features the upcoming smartphone will offer and whether it will borrow any traits from its predecessor.

On the other hand, the Nova 5i has cleared its mobile certification in different markets. The smartphone has cleared an FCC certification in the US with a model number GLK-AL00. Whereas, it received a 3C certification in China with a model number GLK-TL00. The Nova 5i certification from FCC and 3C platforms suggests that there will be a 3,900mAh battery backing up the smartphone. Also, the device will ship with EMUI 9.0 skin.

Huawei is yet to make an announcement on the upcoming Nova 5 smartphone lineup and it remains to be seen how many variants the new series will offer. The Huawei Nova 5 lineup might come with a punch-hole display design as the Nova 4 smartphone. However, nothing concrete can be said at the moment. We will keep you posted with all the latest information on the upcoming Huawei Nova 5 smartphone. So stay tuned with us.

via