    Huawei P20 Lite (2019) leaks with quad-cameras and punch-hole display design

    Huawei P20 Lite (2019) will make use of an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset clocking at 2.2GHz.

    Huawei had introduced its premium P20 smartphone lineup last year comprising of the P20, P20 Pro and the P20 Lite smartphones. The Huawei P0 Lite is also known as Huawei Nova 3e in China, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. Now, the Chinese tech giant is apparently gearing up to bring a new variant of the P20 Lite smartphone.

    Huawei P20 Lite (2019) leaks with quad-cameras and punch-hole display

     

    The upcoming Huawei P series that is making rounds over the web via leaks is the P20 Lite (2019). The rumors point at upgraded hardware packed inside the device. One the major highlight of The Huawei P20 Lite (2019) is a punch-hole display design as the Nova 4. The leaks give an insight into the primary specification of the upcoming mid-range smartphone by the company; let's have a look.

    Huawei P20 Lite (2019) rumored specifications:

    Under the hood, the Huawei P20 Lite (2019) will make use of an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset clocking at 2.2GHz. This is the same chipset on which the recently introduced Huawei P Smart Z and Y9 Prime (2019) runs. The processor is based on 12nm architecture and offers a smooth user experience.

    The device has been leaked with 4GB RAM and storage space option of 64GB and 128GB. The device will come with a microSD card slot to expand the internal memory. The display up front will be an LCD panel measuring 5.84-inch in size with FHD+ resolution.
    As for the camera features, the smartphone is said to come with a quad-lens setup at the rear and a single camera at the front.

    The camera cutout on the top of the display will house a 16MP or a 20MP lens for video chat and selfies. Going by the leaks, there will be a 24MP primary lens in the rear camera setup. The lenses are stacked vertically and the remaining sensors are still under the wraps. However, the device might come with a TOF sensor.

     

    The fingerprint scanner is also placed at the rear panel of the device. To keep the processor in check, a 3,00mAh battery is packed inside the device. As of now, there is no word on the smartphone's official launch date. However, we will keep you updated on the same.

    The smartphone is tipped to be priced at €280 (approx Rs 22,045) for the low-end variant and €330 (approx Rs 25,981) for the top-end model. The device is speculated to be available in Blue, Black, and Red color options.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 10:35 [IST]
