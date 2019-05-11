ENGLISH

    Huawei P Smart Z, company’s first pop-up selfie camera phone coming to India soon

    Huawei P Smart Z could be headed to India to compete against Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro.

    By
    |

    Earlier this week, Huawei announced the P Smart Z smartphone in the Spanish and Italian markets. At the time of its launch, there was no information regarding the global availability of this smartphone. Now, it looks like the device is headed to India soon.

    Huawei P Smart Z likely to be launched soon in India

     

    As per a report by 91mobiles citing a trusted industry source, Huawei is in plans to launch this new smartphone in India soon. The report does not divulge any other information regarding the availability of the new Huawei smartphone in the country. But we can expect to witness more details in the coming weeks.

    Huawei P Smart Z specifications

    To recap, the Huawei P Smart Z was unveiled with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. As there is a pop-up camera, the device has an all-screen design that looks premium. At its core, this smartphone flaunts the company's mid-range HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

    The smartphone runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie. For imaging, it comes with dual rear cameras comprising a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera housed in the pop-up mechanism is a 16MP sensor. The Huawei P Smart Z is bundled with connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE and a USB Type-C port. Also, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on this device and a capacious 4000mAh battery.

    Competition in India

    Given that the Huawei P Smart Z is listed on the Amazon Italy website for 279 euros (approx. Rs. 22,000), we can expect it to be priced similarly in the Indian market as well. Notably, the device carries the credits of being the first Huawei smartphone to feature a pop-up selfie camera. So, we can expect it to compete against the lists of other such smartphones including Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro available in the same price range.

    Read More About: huawei news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
