Huawei P Smart goes official with 16MP elevating selfie camera News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Huawei P Smart Z draws its power from an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset.

Huawei has officially announced its mid-range smartphone P Smart Z with a pop-up selfie camera. This is the first smartphone by the Chinese tech giant which comes with an elevating selfie camera design. The device has been in the leaks for quite some time and was also spotted recently on Amazon Italy's listing. Now, the device has been officially announced in some select markets in Europe.

Huawei P Smart Z specifications and features:

In terms of hardware, the Huawei P Smart Z draws its power from an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset. The smartphone has been announced in a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The onboard storage of the device can also be expanded using a microSD card to up to 512GB.

The primary highlight of this device is its 16MP motorized front camera to click selfies. The front camera has an aperture of f/2.2. The camera setup at the rear has dual lenses. The camera module packs a 16MP lens that has an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP lens for depth mapping. The fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication is placed at the rear panel. It is located at the center top of the back panel.

The display offers a full view design measuring at 6.59-inches. The display delivers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and has 19:5:9 aspect ratio. This big display size along with the full view design will allow it to deliver immersive video experience. The smartphone will ship with Android Pie OS with EMUI 9.0 skin overlay. Completing the specification sheet is a 4,000mAH battery.

As for the pricing and availability, the Huawei P Smart Z is said to carry a price tag of EUR 279.90 (approx Rs 21,990) in the European market. It has been announced in Emerald Green, Sapphire Blue, and Midnight Black color options. The availability of the smartphone in the global as well Indian market is still under the wraps, however, we will keep you updated on the same.

via/image