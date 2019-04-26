Huawei P Smart Z spotted with pop-up selfie camera and Kirin 710 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The front pop-up camera will have a 16MP sensor for video calls and selfies.

Huawei is working on a new smartphone which will feature a selfie camera with a slider mechanism. The smartphone leaked online is the Huawei P Smart Z. The leaked renders of the device suggest a pop-up selfie camera design making it the first Huawei smartphone to offer this setup. The slider selfie camera design will allow for a more display surface area which in turn will enhance the overall viewing experience.

The leaked renders of the upcoming Huawei P smart Z smartphone suggests that there will be a dual-lens rear camera setup. The camera setup at the rear panel is positioned vertically accompanied by an LED flash to assist in low-light imaging. The leaked renders of the Huawei device have been spotted by a Dutch website called Mobeilkopen.

The device can be seen with no notch on top for the selfie camera which confirms the pop-up design. The bezels around the display are minimal with a slightly thick chin at the bottom. The leak further hints at a 5.59-inch display panel. The display will offer an FHD+ screen resolution with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display will not incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner, rather, there will be rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As for the camera specifications, the primary rear camera setup will pack a 16MP sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front pop-up camera will have a 16MP sensor for video calls and selfies. At its core, the device will use an in-house mid-range Kirin 710 processor. The smartphone will offer a storage space of 64GB and will come with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone will support up to 512GB of microSD card. It will run on Android Pie Os with EMUI 9.0 skin. There will be a 4000mAh battery unit powering the smartphone.

via