    Huawei Nova 5i Pro Launched With Quad-Cameras, Kirin 810 – Price And Specifications

    By
    |

    Huawei has expanded its Nova series with the launch of Nova 5i Pro in China. The smartphone falls in the mid-range category with some attractive offeringssuch as a quad-camera setup, a punch-hole display, and narrow bezels. Here are the details:

    Huawei Nova 5i Pro Launched With Quad-Cameras, Kirin 810 And More

     

    Huawei Nova 5i Pro Specifications

    The Huawei Nova 5i Pro flaunts a 6.26-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels andan aspect ratio of 18:9 without any notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 810 processor, clubbed with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1.

    The smartphone is backed by 6GB/8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage respectively, it is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

    On the optical front, the Nova 5i Pro offers quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor + 8MP Ultra Wide Angle lens + 2MP macro lens + 2MP camera for depth sensing along with an LED flash. Upfront, it offers a 32MP camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

    Huawei Nova 5i Pro Launched With Quad-Cameras, Kirin 810 And More

    On the connectivity part, the Nova 5i Pro offers Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C. On the security part, it sports a fingerprint scanner below the cameras.

    The smartphone is fuelled by a 4000mAh non-removable battery with 20W fast charging.

    The Huawei Nova 5i Pro will be up for grabs in Aurora Blue, Emerald Green and Phantom Black color options. The base variant with 6GB RAM+128GB storage comes with a price tag of 2199 Yuan (approx $ 319 / Rs. 22,065 ). The 8GB RAM+128GB ROM will cost 2499 Yuan (approx $363 / Rs. 25,070). The top-end model with 8GB RAM with 256GB will be up for 2799 Yuan (approx $406 / Rs. 28,080).

    Source

     
    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
