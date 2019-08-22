Huawei Nova 5T Official Launch Set For August 25 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has confirmed the launch of its mid-range Nova 5 series on August 25. The device comes as a successor to the Nova 4 and retains the punch-hole display. The upcoming smartphone series has been making rounds over the web for quite some time with one of the variants showing up on Android Enterprise listing recently. Following are the details:

Huawei Nova 5T Official Launch Details:

Huawei has scheduled the event for later this week at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event will commence at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 AM IST) where the company will be unveiling the Nova 5T. The company has not revealed any specific details on the specifications and pricing yet. But, the leaks have given us some insight into the renders of the Nova 5T.

Huawei Nova 5T Expected Specifications:

The device has been tipped to feature a compact form factor and offer a 5.5-inch full-screen display with a punch-hole in the top-left corner for the selfie camera. It will incorporate a fingerprint reader as well for security.

The smartphone is said to ship with Android Pie OS with EMUI user interface. The handset will likely come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

The Android enterprise listing didn't reveal the camera hardware. However, we can expect a triple-lens setup considering the latest trend. But, it would be interesting to see what all sensors Huawei will equip on its upcoming mid-range device.

Apart from the Nova 5T, the standard Nova 5 has also been spotted out in the wild. The variant is said to come with a slightly bigger 6.39-inch OLED panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. This model is suggested to offer a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP sensor, and two 2MP sensors. It might run on the Kirin 810 SoC and be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage configuration.

What Do We Think Of the Upcoming Series?

Huawei Nova 5 series is being launched amidst the US ban, pre-loaded with Android Pie OS. And with the launch of this series, Huawei is expected to live up to the expectations of its loyal consumer base. While the renders of the upcoming series are still under the wraps, the leaked ones point at potent mid-range smartphones. It would be interesting to see what primary hardware it offers and at what price segment they are introduced.

