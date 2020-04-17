Huawei Nova 7 5G Official Teaser Shows Curved Display Sporting Dual Punch-Hole News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei Nova 7 Series backed with 5G connectivity support is slated for April 23 launch. There have been numerous leaks surrounding the upcoming Nova 7 5G, Nova 7 Pro, and the Nova 7 SE splashing all over the web. Rumors have suggested that the upcoming lineup will don a punch-hole display design. Now, a teaser video shared by the company showcases the design of the Nova 7.

The Nova 7 teaser on Weibo gives a brief look at the front and the rear panel. The device can be seen sporting a tall panel with extremely curved edges and slim bezels. The pill-shaped dual punch-hole setup is positioned on the top left corner. At the rear, the cameras are aligned vertically, but nothing more was revealed. Besides, it isn't quite clear which one of the three models the company has teased in this video.

Huawei Nova 7 Series Expected Hardware And Software Features

There are a whole lot of leaks surrounding the upcoming Nova 7 5G series. The Nova 7 SE which is said to be the affordable model in the lot is said to launch with a 6.5-inch LCD display. It will also have a punch-hole for the selfie camera and feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device visited Geekbench last month where it was seen running on Android 10 OS. It is expected to be powered by the HiSilcon Kirin 820 5G chipset and come with an 8GB RAM configuration. It is further expected to arrive with a 64MP quad-camera setup.

On the other hand, the standard Nova 7 5G is said to launch with the Kirin 985 processor. It is said to arrive with a quad-camera module with a periscope zoom lens that will support 50x zoom.

It is said to arrive in three color options including red, purple, and gradient white. The battery capacity of the standard model is unknown, but we might see 40W fast charging tech support.

