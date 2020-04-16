Just In
Huawei Nova 7 Launching On April 23 With Quad-Camera Module
Huawei recently launched the flagship P40 series as well as expanded its smart TV portfolio with a couple of new products. Now, the Chinese firm is gearing up to launch the Huawei Nova 7 series, which will be launching on April 23. Although Huawei has remained silent about the Nova 7 series, it has now teased a launch poster.
Huawei Nova 7 Launch
Huawei has confirmed the launch date of the Huawei Nova 7 series via its official Weibo handle. The launch poster gives away a couple of key features of the Nova 7 series.
For one, we know that the smartphone will pack a rear vertical camera setup placed on the upper-left corner. It will have a quad-camera setup and an LED flash in the module. However, so far, Huawei has not confirmed or denied any of the speculations running on the rumor mill.
There are plenty of speculations surrounding the Huawei Nova 7 series, which will have three smartphones with 5G support, namely the Nova 7, Nova 7 SE, and the Nova 7 Pro. These smartphones are expected to be powered by the Kirin 985 5G, Kirin 820 5G, and the Kirin 990 5G chipsets, respectively, with price ranging from 2,000 Yuan to 4,000 Yuan in the Chinese market.
Huawei Nova 7 Features
The launch poster further reveals a few details about the design of the Huawei Nova 7 smartphone. The smartphone will also pack the new 7nm Kirin 985 5G chipset that clocks at 2.58GHz, making it the second device after the Honor 30 smartphone.
Some of the other aspects of the Nova 7 smartphones are a curved display with a dual punch-hole at the upper-left corner that will most likely house two front-facing cameras. Speaking of cameras, the quad-camera at the rear is expected to include a periscope zoom lens supporting up to 50x digital zoom.
A few reports suggested that the upcoming smartphones will launch in three color variants namely red, purple, and gradient white. Although the battery details are unclear, it is expected to have 40W fast charging support. With the launch date nearing, we will soon have more concrete details.
