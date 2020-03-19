ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 820 SoC Outperforms Kirin 980 In CPU And GPU Performance

    By
    |

    Huawei might soon launch mid-tier smartphones powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 820 processor, which is believed to the first non 900 series Kirin chipset with support for the 5G network. The Kirin 820 not only supports the 5G network, but it also outperforms the flagship Kirin 980 chipset from 2019.

    Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 820 SoC Outperforms Kirin 980

     

    The Kirin 820 SoC is likely to be based on 7nm fabrication, which makes it efficient and it also enables the brand to include more number of transistors, compared to the previous generation mid-tier Kirin processor.

    CPU Performance

    On single-core CPU performance, the Kirin 820 posted 3490 points, outperforming the Kirin 980 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Similarly, on the multi-core CPU performance, the Kirin 820 logged 11200 points, again maintaining a fairlead against the Kirin 980 and this time, the Snapdragon 855 SoC also posts an identical score.

    Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 820 SoC Outperforms Kirin 980

    GPU Performance

    On GFX 3.0, the Kirin 820 scored 96 points which is slightly less than what the Snapdragon 855 scored. The same applies to GFX 3.1 as well, where the Kirin 820 scored 65 points, again outperforming the Kirin 980 SoC.

    To summarize the capabilities of the Kirin 820, we can say that it outperforms the Kirin 980 on both CPU and GPU computation. However, in comparison with the Snapdragon 855, the Kirin 820 offers better CPU performance and the GPU on the Snapdragon 855 is faster than the one on the Kirin 980.

     

    Another comparison also showcases that the Kirin 990 outperforms the Kirin 980, Kirin 820, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in every aspect, including single and multi-core CPU and GPU performance. Upcoming mid-tier smartphones from Huawei and Honor are likely to come with the Kirin 820 SoC, starting from Q2 2020.

    Via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: kirin huawei news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X