Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 820 SoC Outperforms Kirin 980 In CPU And GPU Performance News oi-Vivek

Huawei might soon launch mid-tier smartphones powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 820 processor, which is believed to the first non 900 series Kirin chipset with support for the 5G network. The Kirin 820 not only supports the 5G network, but it also outperforms the flagship Kirin 980 chipset from 2019.

The Kirin 820 SoC is likely to be based on 7nm fabrication, which makes it efficient and it also enables the brand to include more number of transistors, compared to the previous generation mid-tier Kirin processor.

CPU Performance

On single-core CPU performance, the Kirin 820 posted 3490 points, outperforming the Kirin 980 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Similarly, on the multi-core CPU performance, the Kirin 820 logged 11200 points, again maintaining a fairlead against the Kirin 980 and this time, the Snapdragon 855 SoC also posts an identical score.

GPU Performance

On GFX 3.0, the Kirin 820 scored 96 points which is slightly less than what the Snapdragon 855 scored. The same applies to GFX 3.1 as well, where the Kirin 820 scored 65 points, again outperforming the Kirin 980 SoC.

To summarize the capabilities of the Kirin 820, we can say that it outperforms the Kirin 980 on both CPU and GPU computation. However, in comparison with the Snapdragon 855, the Kirin 820 offers better CPU performance and the GPU on the Snapdragon 855 is faster than the one on the Kirin 980.

Another comparison also showcases that the Kirin 990 outperforms the Kirin 980, Kirin 820, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in every aspect, including single and multi-core CPU and GPU performance. Upcoming mid-tier smartphones from Huawei and Honor are likely to come with the Kirin 820 SoC, starting from Q2 2020.

Via

Best Mobiles in India