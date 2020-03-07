Huawei P40 To Be Powered By HiSilicon Kirin 1020 SoC Based On 5nm Fabrication News oi-Vivek

Huawei is one of the few Chinese smartphone brands that makes its own chipset. Over the last few years, the company has introduced flagship smartphones powered by the high-end Kirin 900 series chipsets. Now, according to a report, the upcoming Huawei P40 will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 1020 SoC.

The Kirin 1020 will replace the Kirin 990, which is currently seen on the Huawei Mate 30 and the upcoming Huawei P40 is also expected to be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC. Compared to the Kirin 990, the Kirin 1020 is said to offer up to 50 percent performance improvement.

The Kirin 990 SoC was based on 7nm+ EUV fabrication, whereas the Kirin 1020 is speculated to use next-generation 5nm fabrication, which will help the company to pack more number of transistors, thus increasing the performance of the chipset. Thanks to the newer fabrication, the Kirin 1020 SoC will also be much efficient compared to its contemporaries.

The Kirin 1020 will use ARM-A78 CPU cores, making it a much better option than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with ARM-A77 CPU cores. The GPU is also expected to come with a custom GPU with improved gaming performance.

The HiSilicon Kirin 1020 SoC will be manufactured/mass-produced by TSMC and we can expect to see many iterations of the Huawei P40 with the same chipset by the second half of 2020.

The Kirin 1020 is likely to be manufactured using N5 5nm manufacturing technology, which offers up to 15 percent performance improvement, decreases power consumption by 30 percent, and also increases crystal density by 80 percent. In the first half of 2021, TSMC is likely to use N5P 5nm manufacturing tech, which will offer 22 percent improved performance and a 45 percent reduction in power consumption compared to the 7nm manufacturing process.

