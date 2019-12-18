ENGLISH

    Huawei P40 Series Confirmed To Run On Android 10 OS: Report

    Huawei P40 is one of the most anticipated flagship smartphone lineup expected to arrive next year. The company is likely to launch the Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and the P40 Lite in its upcoming premium series. A recent leak suggested an early arrival of the P40 Lite in the market. Now, the company itself has revealed some more details on the P40.

    The Huawei P40 previous leak had suggested a launch by the end of Q1 2020. The same has been confirmed by Richard Yu, Huawei Consumer BG CEO. Yu revealed that the Huawei P40 is set to launch towards the end of March 2020.

    Giving insights into the upcoming series, Yu revealed that both Huawei P40 and the P40 Pro will deliver better imaging capabilities, performance and also boast a 'never seen' before design.

    The Huawei P40 series is also confirmed to run on Android 10 OS and offer an EMUI skin on top. This puts rest to the rumors indicating the use of the HarmonyOS user interface. Notably, the P40 series will be equipped with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) in the regions where it will not get Google licenses.

    For an increased market reach, the company is said to rope in all the distribution channels and sellers. Yu didn't specifically reveal any key hardware of the P40. However, a recent leak suggested a big 6.57-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ or QHD+ resolution.

    The display is being called the Advanced Horizontal Display which is likely to come with HDR+ certification and a dual-punch hole for the selfie cameras. The Huawei P40 and the P40 Pro are said to use an in-house octa-core Kirin 990 SoC. However, the Huawei P40 Lite which is said to launch as rebranded Nova 6 SE is likely to be powered by a Kirin 820 processor.

    Read More About: huawei news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 13:20 [IST]
