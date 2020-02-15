Huawei Nova 7i Officially Arrives As Rebranded Nova 6 SE: Price And Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this month, Huawei was tipped to launch a rebranded version of its mid-range Nova 6 SE for the masses. The company has now officially unveiled the Nova 7i in Malaysia. The device packs a similar set of hardware as its Chinese counterparts such as a 48MP quad-rear camera setup and an FHD+ display with a punch-hole.

Huawei Nova 7i Highlight Features

The Huawei Nova 7i is driven by a Kirin 810 processor which is accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It uses a Nano memory card slot which accommodates up to 256GB microSD card.

The device is launched with the new Android version, i.e, Android 10 which is layered with EMUI 10 user interface. Imaging-department comprises a quad-camera setup on the rear arranged in a square module on the top-left.

The setup accommodates a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP depth lens. The Huawei Nova 7i bestows a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel that has an FHD+ resolution.

There is an in-display camera cutout that features a 16MP wide-angle snapper to click selfies and make/receive video calls. It features a fingerprint scanner for security mounted on the side panel. Connectivity-wise, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. A 4,200 mAH battery backed by 40W fast-charging completes the spec-sheet.

Huawei Nova 7i Price And Availability Details

The Huawei Nova 7i is launched with MYR 1,099 price tag in the Malaysian market. It is announced in Crush Green, Sakura Pink, and Midnight Black color option and is already up for pre-orders. We are yet to receive details on the Huawei Nova 7i India launch and availability.

Best Mobiles in India