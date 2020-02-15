ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei Nova 7i Officially Arrives As Rebranded Nova 6 SE: Price And Specs

    By
    |

    Earlier this month, Huawei was tipped to launch a rebranded version of its mid-range Nova 6 SE for the masses. The company has now officially unveiled the Nova 7i in Malaysia. The device packs a similar set of hardware as its Chinese counterparts such as a 48MP quad-rear camera setup and an FHD+ display with a punch-hole.

    Huawei Nova 7i Officially Arrives As Rebranded Nova 6 SE

     

    Huawei Nova 7i Highlight Features

    The Huawei Nova 7i is driven by a Kirin 810 processor which is accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It uses a Nano memory card slot which accommodates up to 256GB microSD card.

    The device is launched with the new Android version, i.e, Android 10 which is layered with EMUI 10 user interface. Imaging-department comprises a quad-camera setup on the rear arranged in a square module on the top-left.

    The setup accommodates a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP depth lens. The Huawei Nova 7i bestows a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel that has an FHD+ resolution.

    There is an in-display camera cutout that features a 16MP wide-angle snapper to click selfies and make/receive video calls. It features a fingerprint scanner for security mounted on the side panel. Connectivity-wise, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. A 4,200 mAH battery backed by 40W fast-charging completes the spec-sheet.

    Huawei Nova 7i Price And Availability Details

    The Huawei Nova 7i is launched with MYR 1,099 price tag in the Malaysian market. It is announced in Crush Green, Sakura Pink, and Midnight Black color option and is already up for pre-orders. We are yet to receive details on the Huawei Nova 7i India launch and availability.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: huawei news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X