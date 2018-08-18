Huawei offers heavy discounts on Nova 3, 3i on Amazon

Huawei Consumer Business Group, India has announced an open sale for Nova 3 and flash sale for the Nova 3i (Iris Purple edition), exclusively on Amazon.in. Featuring advanced AI capabilities and an AI quad-camera, the Nova 3i has received a good demand from users in India and was recently declared as a bestseller by Amazon.in. Both smartphones offer innovative AI to offer a good experience to the youth.

Huawei Nova 3 will be available in two colors - Iris Purple and Black. To make these devices more accessible to its customers, the company has announced discounts, cashback and no cost EMI options on these smartphones.

Sales, offers on Nova 3

The Nova 3 will be available to Amazon Prime members from August 22, 2018, 12 noon and will go on an open sale on August 23, 2018 starting 1:00 PM.

Priced at Rs 34,999, the smartphone will be available with offers including no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months and screen protection insurance. While Prime members can enjoy an extra exchange discount of Rs 3,000 over and above their exchange value on their purchase on August 22, 2018, non-prime members can avail the same for Rs 2,000.

American Express card members get an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on a purchase of Nova 3. As part of a bundled deal with Reliance Jio, customers can avail an extra cashback of Rs 1,200 along with partner vouchers of Rs 3,300 and 100 GB of data on their purchase.

Lucky draw

As part of the exclusive preview, the company is holding a lucky draw wherein one lucky customer from every 50 units sold will get an additional cashback of Rs 10,000 in their Amazon account.

Sales, offers on Nova 3i

The Huawei Nova 3i's Iris Purple edition will be available via flash sale model on August 21, 2018. HDFC card members can avail an instant discount of 5% on their purchase and the smartphone is available at a no-cost EMI option of up to 9 months.

Both the devices feature Full View display and AI enabled quad cameras. The devices are equipped with dual front-facing cameras with a 24MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.