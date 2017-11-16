Huawei, Oppo, LG are also working on foldable smartphones: Game on for Samsung

Foldable smartphones! This topic has been discussed for a long time now and while Samsung has been filing patents for a foldable device, ZTE has, in fact, introduced a real-life version of the smartphone. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently launched a device dubbed as ZTE Axon M which comes with two foldable displays.

However, the in the smartphone world the technology is constantly evolving and further, the manufacturers are always formulating innovative concepts to make their smartphones unique and something that users can fancy. The ultimate goal though, companies want better sales.

In 2017 we have seen that the full-screen design has become very popular. But again, we are expecting to see new innovations in 2018. And from the news that we are hearing there is a great possibility of a trend shift from full-screen phone designs to dual screen foldable phones.

Well, new rumors have now started to build up suggesting that many mobile phone manufacturers apart from Samsung are now working on developing foldable dual-screen phones. The latest news says that Huawei, Oppo, and LG are all actively developing dual-screen foldable phones.

According to CNET, Huawei Consumer Business VP Yu Chengdong has somewhat revealed in an interview that his company was working on a foldable smartphone and the prototype was already out. The Huawei VP also disclosed that the company is trying to perfect the foldable phone design and that Huawei could unveil the phone next year once they put the finishing and final touches on a dual-screen foldable smartphone.

Oppo seems to have filed patents for foldable screens while LG's eponymous LG Display division, is reportedly developing foldable screen prototypes. XDA notes that LG Display will be collaborating with Apple for the commercialization of foldable displays before 2020.

We should be hearing more about foldable smartphones in the coming days and it will be interesting to see what the smartphone brands will come up with. Meanwhile, the main goal of the manufacturer would be to provide a good visual experience.

Source