Huawei P Smart (2019) running on Android Pie appears on Geekbench

Huawei has recently launched its flagship Mate 20 series for the masses all around the globe. The latest Mate 20 series offers some premium set of features which makes them one of the most powerful high-end smartphones available in the market today. We also have come across the reports of upcoming Nova 4 which will pack a display similar to the Infinity-O panel with a punch hole on Samsung Galaxy S10. Well, that's not all; it appears that the Chinese tech giant is now working on a mid-range smartphone as well.

As per Nashville Chater, a new Huawei smartphone has been spotted on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench. The alleged Huawei device comes with a model number POT-LX1 and it is being suggested as the upcoming Huawei P Smart (2019) smartphone.

It is not the first that the mid-range Huawei P Smart (2019) has been spotted over the web. A month ago, the device had appeared on an FCC certification filing revealing the set of key specifications and features expected to be offered by the device. The FCC certification had suggested that the smartphone will feature a display with a waterdrop notch on top. The smartphone will be available in two storage options including 32GB and 64GB of internal storage. The imaging aspects will include a 24MP selfie camera and a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary lens.

On the other hand, the Geekbench listing of the Huawei P Smart (2019) reveals that the device has scored 5,535 points in a multi-core test and 1,517 in a single-core test. The listing further shows the device running on an Android Pie UI with probably the latest EMUI skin on top. The device makes use of a Kirin 710 SoC which is likely to be paired with 3GB of RAM. The on-sheet specs of the mid-range smartphone appear to be promising, however, it would be interesting to see the device's performance in day-to-day tasks.

Image Source