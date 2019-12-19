Huawei P Smart Pro With Motorized Selfie Camera, Kirin 710 SoC Announced: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has discreetly introduced a new mid-range smartphone called the Huawei P Smart Pro in select European markets. The device is launched with a pop-up selfie camera and a 48MP triple-lens rear camera module. The device is similar to the Huawei Y9s and comes amidst the US ban fiasco.

Huawei P Smart Pro Specification And Features

The Huawei P Smart Pro packs an LCD display measuring 6.59-inches with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There is no notch as the device features a motorized selfie camera module.

It features a glass back design and is launched in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black colors. Huawei claims that the former's smooth gradient finish is achieved by using 21-layers of nano-textures.

The device makes use of a mid-range octa-core Kirin 710 chipset which clubbed with 6GB RAM ad 128GB of internal storage. It supports up to 512GB microSD card and will ship with Android 9.1 based EMUI 9.1 skin. Notably, it will come void of the Google Mobile Services due to the US ban.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features three cameras at the rear aligned vertically on the top left. The camera sensors onboard include a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV and an f/2.4 aperture. An additional 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture is used for depth mapping.

The fingerprint scanner is positioned on the side-panel instead of the usual rear placement. The handset is equipped with a USB Type-C port that charges the 4,000 mAh battery. The battery comes with 10W fast charging support.

Huawei P Smart Pro Pricing And Availability

The Huawei P Smart Pro is launched in selected European regions like Poland, Ukraine, Greece, Croatia, and Bulgaria. It is priced at approx €350 which roughly translates to Rs. 27,632.

The Chinese giant is also working on its flagship P40 series which is expected to arrive in the Q1 of 2020. As of now, the company has not revealed its plan to bring the P Smart Pro in the Indian market. But we will keep you updated.

