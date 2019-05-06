Huawei P Smart Z Amazon listing hints FullView display and Kirin 710 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Huawei P Smart Z is tipped to come with a €279 price tag (approx Rs 21,650).

Huawei is working on its next mid-range smartphone, the P Smart Z. The smartphone already made it to the rumor mill along with some key internals. Recent leaks have pointed out an elevating front camera design. This makes it first Huawei smartphone to feature a pop-up selfie camera design. The upcoming mid-range offering by the Chinese tech giant has been leaked again along with some primary specifications.

The Huawei P Smart Z has appeared on Amazon Italy's listing. Along with the specifications, the pricing of the device is also suggested in the listing. Going by the Amazon listing, the smartphone will make use of an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, under the hood. The processor onboard will be accompanied by 4GB of RAM with a native storage space of 64GB. The device will support an external microSD card of up to 512GB.

Besides the processor, the display of the Huawei P Smart Z has also been tipped via the Amazon listing. The smartphone will flaunt a large 6.59-inch Ultra FullView display panel. The high-resolution display will come with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and deliver 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. These specifications are similar to the ones suggested via previous rumors.

As for the pricing, the Huawei P Smart Z is tipped to come with a €279 price tag (approx Rs 21,650). The smartphone will come in three color options to choose from which are Blue, Black and Green color options. The previously leaked renders of the device points at a dual rear camera setup. The lenses include a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. The fingerprint scanner will also be housed on the rear panel. In the software department, the Huawei P Smart Z will ship with Android Pie OS topped with EMUI 9.0 skin on top. To keep the lights on, there will be a 4,000mAh battery unit.

