Huawei P20 series smartphones get exposed in a major leak

Huawei is already hosting a launch event on March 27th in Paris and the company is expected to announce its latest Huawei P20 series smartphones in the market. Besides, Huawei is taking time to announce its devices basically to avoid competing with Samsung and Nokia who recently unveiled their new smartphones at MWC 2018.

Having said that, there have been a lot of leaks that have revealed most of the features of the upcoming Huawei smartphones. And at this point, from the several render and images that we have seen so far, there might be nothing left to imagine. We have a good idea about the design and some features of the upcoming smartphones.

But again as it is with any smartphone brand, they just want to keep building the hype for their device until they are officially launched. Thus we are bound to see more leaks. And that has happened yet again. A new leak about the Huawei P20 series smartphones have appeared online.

As such, Vodafone, popular mobile carrier has just confirmed the existence of the Huawei P20 Lite and has also provided its basic specifications.

Vodafone's Spanish division in a marketing paper has listed Huawei P20 Lite and it looks like this model will be the base variant among the Huawei P20 series. According to the details provide, this smartphone will come with a 5.84-inch screen with 1080p+ resolution. Huawei P20 Lite will have a dual rear camera setup accompanied by an LED flash in a horizontal setup. The phone is said to sport a 16MP + 2MP dual rear sensors, while at the front there will be a single 16MP sensor.

The leaked image also confirms that the device will run on EMUI 8. based on Android 8.0 Oreo and it will be backed by a 3000mAh battery. Further, the device will likely be powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will be available in Black and Blue color options. The P20 lite is said to be priced at €370 (roughly Rs.), but Vodafone will be offering the device at €14.50 a month.

But this is not just the leak for the day. While reports have been suggesting that Huawei will bring Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Plus, and Huawei P20 Lite, it seems that the Chinese handset maker might go for a different name for the Plus variant.

New reports now suggest that Huawei might call the device as Huawei P20 Pro instead. Well, Huawei itself has revealed this information through a billboard that was put up in Barcelona. Interestingly, MWC 2018 was just held in the country.

Coming back to the billboard, the company has revealed the names of two devices, Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro. Apart from that, the words are in Spanish so we can't make out much from the billboard but Huawei has one consistent message "See more." Meanwhile, the company has been posting teasers via its Twitter handle with a hashtag "#see moore" with one extra o. There's a whole different story to that but the company might also be suggesting some AI features that will come with the phones.

In any case, this is not the last time we will be hearing about these devices. We are expecting more leaks to surface online in the coming days.

Image Credit: ENGADGET SPAIN

Source 1 / 2