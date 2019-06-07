Huawei P30 Shows Up ON TENNA With Massive 12GB RAM News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei had grabbed a lot of attention with the launch of the premium P30 smartphone series. The Chinese tech giant officially unveiled the P30 and the P30 Pro smartphones back in March in an event held in Paris. The P30 is the low-end variant in the flagship lineup which comes with three rear cameras, a flagship processor and other high-end features. Now, it seems like the company is working on a new variant of the Huawei P30 smartphone.

Huawei P30 Spotted With Different Configuration:

The Huawei P30 smartphone was launched with two different RAM configurations of 6GB and 8GB. However, a new variant with an upgraded RAM has been spotted over the web. The upcoming variant of the device has been listed on the mobile certification platform TENNA.

The Huawei P30 variant has been listed with a model number ELE-AL00m on TENNA. The hardware specification of the device is similar to the P30 with the only difference being in RAM. The upcoming model of the Huawei P30 Pro will come with 12GB of RAM. The storage space is expected to be the same as offered on the previous models.

Our thoughts on the Huawei P30:

The Huawei P30 is no doubt one the best flagships available in the market today. It features an OLED HDR display measuring 6.1-inches. The display delivers a full HD+ screen resolution of 1080 x2340 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch on top for the selfie camera. The display is best suited for high-resolution media consumption.

Under the hood, an in-house Kirin 980 processor keeps lights on. The device comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If the recent reports are true, then we might soon see a 12GB RAM variant of the smartphone. It ships with Android Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 UI. The powerful processor makes it quick and offers a smooth user experience.

The cameras at the rear are stacked vertically and the lenses include a 40MP primary lens with a 16MP (f/2.2) and an 8MP (f/2.4) sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP snapper up front. The smartphone is water resistant and is backed by a 3,650mAh battery unit with Quick Charge support.

It is currently unknown as to when the device will be announced officially and what price tag it carries. And with the latest market trend, the device will likely get stiff competition from the recently launched OnePlus 7 Pro and Redmi K20 series in the market. Stay tuned with us for the latest information on upcoming Huawei smartphones.

