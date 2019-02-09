Huawei P30, P30 Pro smartphone design leaks online

Huawei is working toward its next premium smartphone launch, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro which it will be launching this year. The smartphones are the successor of the company's flagship P20 and P20 Pro which the company introduced last year for the masses. Like every other upcoming smartphone, both the P30 Pro and the P30 have started appearing over the web via leaks and rumors. The specifications and launch date of the devices are being suggested by these leaks. For instance, the company is expected to launch these devices towards the end of March 2019; also, the key specs have also been revealed. Now, a new leak has been spotted revealing the design of the upcoming flagship smartphones from Huawei.

The latest leaked renders are said to be shared by Spigen which is a known smartphone case maker, suggests a report from Spider's Web. The leaked renders show the design of the smartphone where the P30 can be seen with a triple-lens camera setup and the P30 Pro can be seen sporting a quad-lens camera setup. This falls in line with the previous leaks and confirms the camera rumors of both these smartphones.

The camera setup on both the smartphones is stacked vertically at the top left corner of the rear panel. While the P30 will come with a single LED flash, the camera on the P30 Pro will be paired with a dual LED flash. There is a teardrop notch at the front of the smartphones which will accommodate the front camera for selfies. The bezels are narrow with thin chin at the bottom making it deliver a larger display area to watch the content. The leaks also show the placement of keys, the power key, and volume adjusters are placed at the right panel of the smartphone.

It is also being suggested that Spigen is working on at least five different cases for the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro smartphones. Besides, the leak also reveals a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers which are placed at the bottom panel of the smartphone along with the speaker grille.

