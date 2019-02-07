ENGLISH

Huawei P30 Pro with quad-camera setup will launch in March 2019: Report

Huawei P30 Pro will be the first Huawei smartphone with a quad-camera setup

    The Huawei P30 is expected to be the next big flagship smartphone with a quad-camera setup. The Huawei P30 will also be the first flagship of 2019, which is expected to offer powerful specifications and improved camera features compared to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the current flagship smartphone from the brand.

    Huawei P30 Pro with quad-camera setup will launch in March 2019

     

    A new report suggests that the Huawei P30 series of smartphones (Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite) will be unveiled in March of 2019, in Paris. The event is scheduled to happen by the end of 2019, and the device is most likely to launch in China before the international launch.

    Huawei P30 expected features

    Just like the Huawei Mate 20 series of smartphones, the Huawei P30 will have a premium glass-metal sandwich design with a high-resolution QHD+ display on the front. The smartphone will feature a notch or a punch-hole display, similar to the Honor View20.

    The Huawei P30 will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with at least 6 GB RAM on the base variant with 128 GB of internal storage. The Huawei P30 might also launch with 8/10 GB of RAM and 256/512 GB of internal storage.

    The Huawei P30 Pro is expected to be the first smartphone from the company with a quad-camera setup. The smartphone is most likely to come with a super wide angle lens, telephoto lens, RGB lens, and a TOF sensor. With the quad-camera setup, the Huawei P30 is expected to offer improved camera performance compared to other flagship smartphones. The Huawei P30 will have a triple camera setup, similar to the one seen on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, albeit, with a vertical arrangement.

     

    The Huawei P30 Pro is expected to cost similar to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Compared to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Huawei P30 Pro is expected to come with a slightly small screen with a compact form factor.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
