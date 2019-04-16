ENGLISH

    Huawei P30 Pro gets AR Measurement tool via new firmware update

    With the help of this new feature, users will now get the option to calculate the distance between two different objects in real-time.

    It has been only a couple of weeks since Huawei officially announced the P30 smartphone lineup in the market. Announced back in March 2019, the P30 smartphone lineup comprises of P30 and the P30 Pro smartphones. The Chinese tech giant released a firmware update for the P30 Pro recently which added the latest Android security patch to the device. Now, another update is being pushed out for the P30 Pro which brings along a cool new feature to the device.

     

    The new firmware update for the Huawei P30 Pro brings along support for AR Measurement tool to the device. With the help of this new feature, users will now get the option to calculate the distance between two different objects in real-time. In order to do so, the device will utilize the TOF (Time-of-flight) sensor in the rear camera setup. The update is said to be currently available in China and yet to be available for the remaining regions including India. Notably, Huawei had teased this feature at the launch of the P30 Pro smartphone.

    Just to recall, the company had released another update for the P30 Pro in the past. The update was rolled out with a firmware build C431E4R2P2 and it weighed around 404MB in size. As for the hardware, the Huawei P30 Pro features a high-resolution 6.47-inch OLED display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device's highlight is its quad-camera setup with a 40MP Sony IMX600 primary sensor, one 20MP wide-angle sensor, a dedicated ToF sensor, and an additional 8MP periscope lens. At the front, it packs a 32MP sensor for selfies.

    The smartphone runs on flagship Kirin 980 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of internal storage. The device is backed by a 4,200mAh battery unit which supports both wireless and quick charging.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
