Huawei P30 Pro prototype makes a cameo at MWC 2019: Report

The most awaited and anticipated Huawei P30 series is all set to launch in Paris on 26 March 2019. Meanwhile, the company has also started sending the media invites for the launch of the smartphone. It has been reported that Huawei is going to take the wraps off from P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite flagship smartphones. Now a new report from Digital Trends reveals some of the prototype images of the P30 Pro at MWC 2019. On the other side, the P30 Lite is also spotted on the TENAA certification.

According to Digital Trends report, they get to see the non-operational prototype of Huawei P30 at MWC 2019. while looking at the picture we can say that there are not too many changes made to the design of the smartphone as compared to its predecessor the P20 Pro. But when you see the prototype images closed you will get to know the minor detailed changes in the design.

On the rear panel under the triple camera setup, the company embedded Vogue along with a link on the back. Basically, Vogue is the name which is used internally in the company for the P30 Pro. But don't worry because it is going to be replaced in the final model. In the final product, it might be replaced by the company's branding or by Leica. Apart from that the rear panel also sports a triple rear camera placed vertically on the top left corner along with an LED flash.

According to the report, the folks at Digital Trends get the reflective chrome finish, which is highly finger magnet and scratch prone. However, this might not be the final color and company will come with some other color options. On the right, the smartphone has a volume rocker and power button.

The bottom part of the phone comes with a USB Type-C port along with speaker grills. The SIM tray is at the top of the phone and it doesn't have any 3.5mm audio jack just like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The company has not disclosed any information on the specification of the flagship smartphones officially. But there is a number of rumors on the web which expect the smartphone to come with certain specifications. However, let's see what we are going get at the launch event of the upcoming Huawei P30 series.