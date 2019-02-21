Huawei P30 Lite leaked cases confirms triple-lens camera setup News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The leaked case renders have been shared by the popular smartphone manufacturer Spigen.

Huawei's upcoming flagship smartphone series, the P30 is the next big flagship launch we all are looking forward to. The Huawei P30 smartphone lineup is said to consist of P30, P30 Pro smartphones. However, another variant, the P30 Lite has also been suggested by the leaks online. The Chinese tech giant is preparing to launch its flagship series on March 26 in Paris, France and as usual, the smartphones have been leaked online number of times ahead of an official announcement. Now, the Huawei P30 Lite has appeared in fresh leaks revealing the design as well as camera setup which it will feature.

The latest leaks surrounding the Huawei P30 Lite smartphone comes in the form of leaked cases. The leaks have been shared by Spigen, a known smartphone case maker. The leaked cases of the P30 Lite smartphone confirm the design of the device.

Going by the leaked case design, the Huawei P30 Lite can be seen with a teardrop notch display panel at the front. The display is packed with thin bezels all around. The Huawei P30 Lite will sport a triple-lens primary camera setup at the rear which will be accompanied by an LED flash. The rear camera is stacked vertically at the top left corner and the LED flash is accommodated in between the second and third camera sensor.

The leaked renders further suggest that the smartphone will be equipped with a fingerprint scanner which will be mounted at the rear panel. For charging and data transfers, the smartphone will make use of a USB Type-C port. There will also be a 3.5mm audio jack to connect wired headphones. The remaining internals such as the processor, RAM, and battery have not been revealed by this leak and it would be hard to say anything concrete on the same. Though, it would be interesting to see what all other features will be onboard on the upcoming Huawei P30 Lite smartphone.

