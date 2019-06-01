Huawei P30, P30 Pro Android Update – Brings DC Dimming With Improved In-Display Scanner News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei debuted its premium P30 smartphone lineup back in March this year. The company announced the new lineup with the launch of P30 and the P30 Pro smartphones. Within few days of its official launch, the Chinese tech giant released a new firmware update for P30 Pro which improved the camera performance and brought some other features in the mix.

Since then, the device has received a couple of firmware updates with different new features and latest security patches. Now, both the Huawei P30 Pro and the standard P30 smartphones have received a new update which improves the performance of the display.

Huawei P30 Pro and P30 New Android update:

The latest update for the Huawei P30 lineup has been released in company's hometown China. The update weighs a total of 400MB and will be available on the Chinese units of the Huawei P30 series. It bounces the firmware build of the device to 9.1.0163D.

It is currently unknown when the update will be released for the Indian and remaining global market. However, with the respite given to the brand by Google suggests that the update could soon be released for the remaining regions.

What's New And How Will It Help?

The update for the Huawei P30 series comes with a new DC Dimming mode. The update will add a toggle using which you can enable or disable the DC Dimming feature on both the smartphones. The primary function of this feature is to dim the lights of the OLED display without any flickers in the process.

Basically, using this feature the OLED panels can tweak the display brightness using the DC current. Therefore, there will be no flicker when the brightness is lowered and the color accuracy will also be intact. This, in turn, will be less straining for eyes.

The update also improves the in-display fingerprint scanner. The update improves the speed as well accuracy of the fingerprint scanner on both the Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro smartphones. The update should enhance the viewing experience on the OLED display panel of the P30 lineup. We will keep you updates about the availability of the new update in India, so, stay tuned with us.

