Huawei P40 Complete Specifications Tipped Ahead Of Launch

Huawei P40 is the next-generation flagship series by the Chinese brand which is set to launch on March 26 in the global market. Both the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro 5G have been spotted numerous times via leaks. There is hardly any remaining render or specification which hasn't been tipped via rumors. Now, the full specifications of both the standard and the Pro model have been revealed.

Huawei P40, P40 Pro Full Specifications Leak

A report from 91Mobiles in association with the noted tipster Ishan Aggarwal has given us the insight into the hardware of the upcoming Huawei P40 series. Starting with the standard Huawei P40 aka vanilla Huawei P40, the device is said to arrive with a 6.1-inch display that will have a punch-hole.

At the front, there will be a 32MP camera for selfies, while at the rear, there will be three cameras housing a 50MP primary camera.The remaining sensors onboard will be a 16MP and 8MP Leica Ultra Vision sensors.

The rear cameras will offer 30X digital zoom and will support Huawei XD Fusion Engine for Pictures technology. The vanilla Huawei P40 is said to launch with a 3,800 mAh battery that will have support for 27W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Huawei P40 Pro 5G will debut with the in-house HiSilcion Kirin 990 SoC. The handset is said to launch with a 6.58-inch display with curved edges and a pill-shaped punch-hole housing a 32MP+ a depth sensor for selfies.

The device will come void of Google apps support and is expected to arrive with Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery instead. The rear cameras on the Huawei P40 Pro are also Leica Ultra Vision branded and the quad-cameras comprises a 50MP primary sensor. Other cameras are said to be a 40MP sensor, a 12MP sensor, and a 3D ToF sensor.

The rear camera is said to come with 50x SuperSensing Zoom and stabilization and also support for Huawei HD Fusion Engine tech for enhanced imaging. A bigger 4,200 mAh battery is said to keep the processor in check backed by 40W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

