Huawei P40 Series Press Renders Hit The Web Showing Possible Design

Huawei is gearing up to introduce the latest flagship smartphones in the P40 series on March 26. As we are nearing the launch date, more leaks regarding these phones are emerging online. Recently, we saw the images that revealed the frontal design of these smartphones. Now, the renders of these phones showing both the front and rear have emerged online.

Leaked Huawei P40 Series Renders

The leaked renders come from the well-known leakster Evan Blass. These show that the Huawei P40 smartphones will arrive in Silver and Black color options. Of these renders, the Huawei P40 Pro appears to have a more premium design with a curvy display. What's interesting is that even the top and bottom edges of the display are curved. And, there is an additional camera sensor at the rear in the Pro variant.

Huawei P40 Premium Camera Setup

Another leak from Korea reveals the insane camera arrangement on the P40 Premium. It shows that there will be a third member in the flagship P40 series. However, it remains to be seen if the third model will be called P40 Premium or P40 Pro Premium Edition.

Detailing on the camera arrangement, it appears to have two telephoto sensors in the place of one. A periscope module with 240mm equivalent lens and f/4.0 aperture is believed to provide a 10x optical zoom. And, another one with an 8MP lens with 80mm equivalent lens with 3x optical zoom and f/2.0 is also said to be available. Both are likely to arrive with OIS and PDAF.

The primary sensor is said to be a 52MP unit with f/1.8 aperture, OIS and PDAF with a possible output of 13MP. The camera arrangement on the upcoming Huawei smartphones is likely to comprise a 40MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. At the front, within the punch-hole cutout, there is a 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a ToF 3D camera for depth data and secure face unlock.

