    Huawei P40 Pro 5G With Android 10 OS Pops Up On Geekbench

    With the approaching launch of Huawei's flagship P40 series, the intensity of leaks pouring-in has also increased. Just a few days ago, the camera specifications of the Huawei P40 Pro were leaked online. The new series was expected to debut with the P40, P40 Pro, and the P40 Lite model. However, the company has already announced the Lite model; leaving the stage for the rest of the two models. Now, with just a few weeks remaining for the launch, the P40 Pro 5G has been spotted out in the wild.

    Huawei P40 Pro 5G With Android 10 OS Pops Up On Geekbench

     

    The Huawei P40 Pro 5G has been spotted at Geekbench with the Huawei ELS-NX9 model number. This is the same model number with which the device has earlier made it to the NBTC website's database in Thailand. The Geekbench listing of the device confirms the Android 10 OS which is likely to be wrapped around custom EMUI skin.

    The Geekbench database hasn't mentioned the name of the processor that will be powering the smartphone. But, it suggests an octa-core HiSilicon chipset with 1.95GHz base frequency paired up with 8GB RAM. It is worth mentioning that the Huawei P40 Pro has been tipped with the HiSilicon Kirin 990 processor which is the company's premium in-house chipset.

    Coming to the benchmark scores, the Huawei P40 Pro 5G logged a total of 776 points in the single-core test. While in the multi-core test, the device has scored 3,182 points. That's all the latest Geekbench listing of the Huawei P40 Pro has revealed about the hardware.

    A recent leaked revealed the details on the penta-lens camera module as well as the design of the P40 Pro. The tweet shared by the popular tipster @RODENT950 revealed a dual-punch hole design and a bulging rear-camera module.

    The camera specifications include a 52MP Sony IMX700 (1/1.28) "Hexadeca Bayer" primary RYYB sensor combined with a 40MP ultra-wide-Cine RGGB Sony IMX650 sensor, a standard telephoto sensor with 3x zoom, a periscope lens with 10x optical zoom, and an additional ToF (Time of flight sensor).

    Read More About: huawei news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 6:05 [IST]
