Huawei P40 Pro’s Camera Specification Leaked Weeks Ahead Of Official Launch

Huawei is prepping up to launch its new premium smartphone series dubbed P40 on March 26. The new series has been tipped to debut with the P40, P40 Pro, and the P40 Lite. The company has already unveiled the P40 Lite, but is yet to officially bring the remaining two to the table. Now, weeks ahead of its official launch, the rumor mill has churned out details on the camera of the Huawei P40 Pro.

Huawei P40 Pro Camera Details

The Huawei P40 Pro new leak comes via courtesy of the well-known tipster @RODENT950. The tweet shared by the leakster shares details on the P40 Pro's camera specifications as well as the design. The leak shows a white shade of the device featuring a penta-rear camera module with Leica branding. The camera module has a bulging design.

IMX700 52mp (Hexadeca Bayer) RYYB 1/1.28"

IMX650 40mp ultra wide Cine RGGB 1/1.5"

3x optical tele zoom

10x optical dual prism periscope zoom with 2P1G lenses

Time of flight sensor

LED light

Color temperature sensor

microphone#HuaweiP40Pro pic.twitter.com/hUTDjob5Qs — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) March 6, 2020

The leaked images of the device also confirm the dual punch-hole for the selfie camera placed on the top-left corner of the display. Also, the device can be seen sporting a curved-edge design. The volume rockers along with the power key have a standard positioning on the right-panel.

The tipster has also noted the camera features of the Huawei P40 Pro. The device will be accommodating a 52MP Sony IMX700 (1/1.28) "Hexadeca Bayer" primary RYYB sensor. The primary camera will be paired up with a 40MP ultra-wide-Cine RGGB Sony IMX650 sensor, a standard telephoto sensor with 3x zoom, a periscope lens with 10x optical zoom, and an additional ToF (Time of flight sensor).

That's not all; the handset is also speculated to accommodate a color temperature sensor. But, the details of the selfie camera haven't been revealed by this tweet. Going by the previous leaks, the Huawei P40 Pro will be powered by the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 990 processor and will be 5G-enabled.

