Huawei P40 Pro Series Teaser Out: Flagship Cameras, Specifications And Features News oi-Rohit Arora

Huawei is once again set to bring something exciting to the world of smartphone photography. The company's upcoming P40 series is confirmed to launch on March 26, with a tagline- #visionaryphotography. We already had much information about the beefier rear camera setup on the Huawei P40 Pro. The Huawei P40 Pro will most likely offer a massive Sony IMX700 52MP sensor, IMX650 40MP ultra wide Cine RGGB sensor, ToF sensor and a color temperature sensor.

The rear camera on the flagship Huawei P40 Pro will likely support 3x optical zoom and something never before seen- 10x optical dual prism periscope zoom backed by 2P1G lenses. We don't have any concrete information on how the three lenses will work in tandem, but the 10x optical zoom surely sounds exciting. It might give the Galaxy S20 series a tough time in the digital zoom range and image quality department.

Moreover, a new teaser poster and a video put up by the brand sheds light on the front camera and the exquisite design of the handset. As per the teaser image and video, the upcoming Huawei P40 Pro will most likely flaunt a triple-selfie camera. The three-lens camera configuration might have one high-resolution primary sensor, an ultrawide angle lens and a depth-sensor, possibly a 3D TOF sensor. This suggests that the flagship Huawei P40 Pro handset will also excel in the front camera department. As for the design, the smartphone will flaunt curved edges with metal frame.

Huawei hasn't mentioned anything on the P40 Pro's video recording capabilities. We don't know whether the upcoming Huawei flagships can record high-resolution 8K videos, just like the Galaxy S20 series.

As for the other important specifications, the Huawei P40 will likely sport a curved-edge design and will be powered by the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 990 processor. The 5G-enabled Huawei P40 Series devices will possibly flaunt higher refresh rate curved AMOLED panels and will come in 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations.

The downside will be the lack of Google Play Store and most of the Google-backed services, which raises a big question- Would you invest in the upcoming Huawei P40 series handsets if they come sans Google services? We will surely get to see some form of replacement of the Google Play Store but it will not suffice for end users who are fully accustomed to Google ecosystem. We will remotely cover the Huawei P40 series launch so stay tuned for all the important updates on the company's upcoming devices.

