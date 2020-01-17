Huawei P40 Pro Leaked Render Shows Penta Camera Setup, Punch Hole Display News oi-Karan Sharma

Huawei is all set to launch its upcoming flagship - the P40 series at an event in Paris. There are many reports on the web claiming the specification and design of the smartphone. Now in the latest report, a clear picture of the Huawei P40 has surfaced showcasing the design of the phone. The leak renders are posted by popular Twitter leakster called Evan Blass also known as @evleaks.

The leaked images of the Huawei P40 revealed that the phone will be launched with ceramic back in white and black color options. Besides, the renders also suggest that the next-gen Huawei flagship phone will arrive with dual punch-hole camera setup and on the back, it features a Penta camera setup with LEICA branding. According to the leak, this is going to be the P40 Pro Premium Edition.

According to Fone Arena report, the smartphone is equipped with VARIO-SUMMILUX-H 1:1.8-4.0/18-240 equivalence ASPH Lens placed between the telephoto and ultra-wide lens. The camera module is in a rectangular shape. Besides it also sports a periscope lens which comes with dual mirrors and an extended field of view which is capable of delivering 10x optical zoom.

In Earlier reports, the Huawei P40 Pro model is said to feature a 52MP primary camera sensor with 5X optical zoom. Apart from the camera, the leaked renders also show that phone will have USB Type-C port, speaker grill and microphone at the bottom. It seems there is no side-mounted fingerprinter scanner which indicates that the smartphone will feature an AMOLED display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Earlier, it has been reported that the Huawei P40 Pro will flaunt a 6.5-inch OLED curved display. The phone is expected to be powered by Kirin 990 SoC, and it will run on Android 10 on top of EMUI 10. The smartphone is also expected to be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 50W Huawei SuperCharge support.

Rumors also suggest that the Huawei P40 series will be launch at an event on March 26, which is the same date when the company launched its P30 series last year. However, Huawei is yet to set the official invites but we can expect some more details in upcoming days.

