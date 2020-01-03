Huawei P40 Pro Leaked Renders Reveal Penta-Lens Rear Cameras, Curved Dual Punch-Hole Display News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei P40 series has been consistently splashing via leaks and rumors with the P40, P40 Pro and the P40 Lite. By now, we know that all three devices will run on Android 10 OS, despite the US ban. Now, some fresh renders of the P40 Pro have surfaced online revealing key design elements.

The Huawei P40 Pro new leaks come from 9TechEleven in association with Slashleaks and tipster Rodent950; based on the official CAD renders. It reveals a curved display design with the curves uniformly distributed on all sides including the edges.

Also, the bezels surrounding the display are thin (top as chin as well). The display can be seen sporting a dual-punch hole on the top left for the selfie camera sensors corroborating previous leaks and teasers.

The dual-punch hole is speculated to house an ultra-wide-angle camera and a standard sensor to click selfies and to make/receive video calls. The leak also reveals the rear-panel with a gradient texture in a bluish tone. The back panel is seen sporting an L-shaped penta-lens camera setup.

While the camera specifications are not suggested by the latest leak, the P40 Pro has been earlier tipped to sport a high-resolution primary sensor that will offer 10x optical zooming capabilities with 8MP resolution and an f/4.0 aperture.

Besides, the device is also said to offer 100x hybrid zoom. The other sensors are likely to be 3D ToF sensors, telephoto, and macro sensors. Apart from the aforementioned design element, the leak doesn't give any information on the hardware or software features.

Huawei is expected to bring the P40 series at the MWC 2020, so we can expect some more details in the coming days. It would be interesting to see in which price bucket this lineup is introduced in the market and which all devices it will be competing against this year.

