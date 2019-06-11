Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Will Continue To Work On Huawei Phones News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Huawei might have been barred from doing business on the US soil, the company is still assuring its consumers that major apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger will continue to work on its devices, reports Android Authority.

After Huawei was banned in the US, a lot of major firms were quick to react and halted business dealings with the Chinese company. Facebook was one such company, and last month it announced that Huawei devices will no longer have preinstalled Facebook app.

However, on May 21, the Trump Administration granted Huawei and its partners a temporary license for 90 days. This will allow Huawei to make alternate arrangements before the ban is completely in effect starting August 19.

"We are reviewing the Commerce Department's final rule and the more recently issued temporary general license and [are] taking steps to ensure compliance," said Facebook in a statement. This doesn't affect the phones already in the market.

Users who have already purchased Huawei or Honor devices will be able to use Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. Smartphones that were shipped to the retailers before May 16 will be able to use the apps under Facebook's umbrella.

Besides, these apps will still be available on the Google Play Store. So if a consumer receives a phone without the Facebook apps, they can still download it. Huawei's main aim "is to ensure consumers know that this has no impact on existing devices, and future devices will still be able to download, install, and use Facebook apps without any issue on Huawei devices," Huawei told Android Authority.

Besides, Huawei may soon roll out its own operating system in August or September this year, reports Chinese newspaper Global Times. This news comes in the wake of the recent ban of the company in the US.

The report adds that the system Huawei will release "is likely to have more bugs in it than the Google one, and so could put Huawei phones more at risk of being hacked, not least by China."

