Huawei To Soon Roll Out Its Android Counterpart Oak OS News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Huawei may soon roll out its own operating system in August or September this year, reports Chinese newspaper Global Times. This news comes in the wake of the recent ban of the company in the US.

Global Times claims that new OS will be called "HongMeng OS" in China, but will have the "Oak OS" moniker for other markets. The company is said to be "intensively testing" the new operating system.

According to a report from Financial Times, Google has warned the US government of potential threats after blacklisting the Chinese giant. Google is worried that Huawei might introduce an Android-based system that would be less secure compared to the normal Android software.

The report adds that the system Huawei will release "is likely to have more bugs in it than the Google one, and so could put Huawei phones more at risk of being hacked, not least by China."

"Our focus is protecting the security of Google users on the millions of existing Huawei handsets in the US and around the world," Financial Times quoted the search giant.

As of now, there's no concrete information about the new operating system is available. But, it seems both Google and Huawei want to avoid the launch of the new OS, but they have no other option.

Recently, Huawei was also barred from being a member of the SD Association (SDA), the group that standardizes SD and microSD cards. This means that the company will no longer be able to offer memory card support on its devices using official SDA branding.

The SD Association confirmed to Engadget that Huawei was dropped from the trade group after the US Department of Commerce gave orders to stop the use of Huawei products.

Well, Huawei's troubles seem to be far from over right now. The company will face a lot of loss after losing support for the biggest operating system. This will also affect the adoption rate of Huawei devices.